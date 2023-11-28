MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306. The company has a market cap of $336.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

