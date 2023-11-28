MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.