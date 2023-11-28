MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 46,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,223. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLKN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MillerKnoll

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.