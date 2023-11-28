Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $909.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,494.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $216,166.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,771 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,494.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,068 shares of company stock worth $768,501. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

