MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up to $44.20

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.20, but opened at $45.10. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 26,070 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

