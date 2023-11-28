Natixis Acquires 291,733 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 121,555.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in General Electric were worth $32,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.92. 1,388,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,412. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. The company has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

