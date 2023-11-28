Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Stryker were worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.21. 342,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.77. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $226.16 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

