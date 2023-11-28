Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ball by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

BALL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,998. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

