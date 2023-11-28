Natixis Investment Managers International Has $25.53 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.21. The stock had a trading volume of 832,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,154. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

