Natixis Investment Managers International Has $44.22 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,931. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

