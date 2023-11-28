Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 280 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 118,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $210.45. The company had a trading volume of 225,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.38. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

