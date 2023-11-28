Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.