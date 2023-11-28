Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Entegris comprises approximately 1.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.11% of Entegris worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 597,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Entegris by 116.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 141,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 401,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,214. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

