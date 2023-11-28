Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,020 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.18. 92,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,859. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

