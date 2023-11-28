Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 46,890 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,890 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $34,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,120,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

MKC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 903,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

