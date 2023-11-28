Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 3.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.92. 279,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $322.53. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

