Natixis Makes New $39.82 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Natixis acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after acquiring an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 931,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.