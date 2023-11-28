Natixis Sells 4,781 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $39,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $797.53. The company had a trading volume of 119,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $743.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

