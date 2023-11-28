Natixis Sells 66,061 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,061 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $46,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. 2,312,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.