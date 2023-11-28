Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Down to $76.50

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.50, but opened at $74.93. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 1,078 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.61% and a net margin of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Natural Resource Partners

In related news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $222,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,929.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

