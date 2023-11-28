Navcoin Price Hits $0.0612 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $89,887.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00136776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,625.68 or 1.60079521 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

