Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NAVI opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Navient has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

