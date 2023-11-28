Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $147,849,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,093,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,134 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Neogen

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 220,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.