NetApp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,643 put options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 2,210 put options.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4,486.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,830. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

