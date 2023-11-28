NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.