NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

