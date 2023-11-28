NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.68% from the company’s current price.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NXE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.82.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.