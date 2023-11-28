NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.68% from the company’s current price.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NXE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after buying an additional 2,612,540 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after buying an additional 5,195,210 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after buying an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

