NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Boosted by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 7.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 1.25% of NICE worth $163,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NICE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in NICE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $195.29. 221,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.97. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

