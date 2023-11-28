NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.00.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NICE stock opened at $194.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

