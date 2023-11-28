NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $10,245,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 335.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27.0% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 211,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 37,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. 2,867,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

