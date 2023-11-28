Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 6,878,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,978,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

