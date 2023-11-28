Niobium Coin Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00004766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $114.35 million and approximately $72,159.38 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.8125524 USD and is up 10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $34,008.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

