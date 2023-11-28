Nordstrom (JWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):
- 11/28/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2023 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/16/2023 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.
- 11/7/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Nordstrom Price Performance
Nordstrom stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $27.15.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
