Northann Corp.’s (NYSE:NCL) Quiet Period Will End on November 28th

Northann’s (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 28th. Northann had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Northann’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Northann Price Performance

NYSE NCL opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Northann has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Get Northann alerts:

About Northann

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Northann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.