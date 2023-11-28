Northann Corp.’s (NYSE:NCL) Quiet Period Will End on November 28th

Northann’s (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 28th. Northann had issued 1,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Northann’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Northann Price Performance
NYSE NCL opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Northann has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $22.40.
About Northann
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northann
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Northann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.