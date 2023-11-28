NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading 2.5% Higher

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 82,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,186,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 23,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,320,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,211 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 820,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

