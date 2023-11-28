Numerai GP LLC Acquires 33,263 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 254,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 118,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,387 in the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 45,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.57. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.