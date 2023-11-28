Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.05% of CoreCivic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,246,000 after acquiring an additional 199,682 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,525,000 after acquiring an additional 416,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 71,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,559,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 86,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CXW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 229,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.85.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,422.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,422.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $639,038. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.