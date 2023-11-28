Numerai GP LLC Buys 16,865 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.05% of OLO worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OLO by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $77,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $8,804,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in OLO by 29.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $461,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $44,100.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 672,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,969.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock valued at $445,159. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 176,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,099. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

