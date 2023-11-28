Numerai GP LLC Buys 22,185 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.20% of Forrester Research worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Forrester Research by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 224.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Forrester Research Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 6,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 231.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Forrester Research



Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

