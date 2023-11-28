Numerai GP LLC Buys 28,206 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.06% of Bumble worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bumble by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 991,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,171. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

