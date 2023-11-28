Numerai GP LLC Buys 43,623 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 168.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,623 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProAssurance worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

