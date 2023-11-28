Numerai GP LLC Buys New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

