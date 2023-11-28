Numerai GP LLC Decreases Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.31% of Intrepid Potash worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $30,649,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $9,020,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at $4,449,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 166,943 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.30. 32,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,157. The stock has a market cap of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

