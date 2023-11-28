Numerai GP LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559,782. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

