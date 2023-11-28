Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.07% of Definitive Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.
Definitive Healthcare Price Performance
DH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.