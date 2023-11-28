Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.07% of Definitive Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 92,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.