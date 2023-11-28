Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.26% of Eagle Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 309.3% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 222,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $695.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

