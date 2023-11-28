Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 38.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,480,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 140,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

