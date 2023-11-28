Numerai GP LLC Sells 25,912 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,912 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. 193,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

