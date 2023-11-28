Numerai GP LLC Sells 49,243 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,243 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

