Numerai GP LLC Sells 51,275 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Numerai GP LLC cut its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,275 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 2,378,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.