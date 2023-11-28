Numerai GP LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 404.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. 130,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

